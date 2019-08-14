Three arrested at Beck concert at Darien Lake on Tuesday

Breaking News
As Child Victims Act window opens, lawsuits are being filed. Read them here.
by: WIVB Staff

The Ride of Steel roller coaster is shown at the entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011.(AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Sheriff’s announced the arrest of three people at Tuesday’s Beck concert at Darien Lake.

According to officials, the following people were issued appearance tickets to appear in Darien Court on August 27, at 3 p.m.:

  • Michael L. Bauer age 33 of William St. Cheektowaga, NY arrested for Harassment 2nd and Criminal Mischief 4th after allegedly punching another patron and breaking their glasses in the Parking Lot.
  • Wendy M. A. Woite age 20 of Chateau Ter. Snyder, NY arrested for False Personation after allegedly providing a false license.
  • Luke D. Wilson age 19 of W. Miller St. Newark, NY arrested for Trespass after allegedly climbing on top of a vending building inside the concert venue.

