Three dead after head-on crash in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — Three people died in a head-on collision on State Route 63 in the Town of Shelby Saturday.

According to New York State Police, a U-Haul van was traveling southbound on State Highway 63 and crossed the center line striking an oncoming pickup truck at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Driver Charles L. Stevens, 80, of Black River, and passenger Jeffrey S. Johnson, 57, of Carthage, were pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the pickup truck is still being identified.

Both vehicles left the roadway and were consumed by fire.