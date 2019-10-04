Three facing charges after guns, drugs, and a baby found inside car

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Three people are facing charges after deputies found a gun and drugs next to a baby inside the car they were riding in.

Members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office pulled the car over on East Avenue at Ross Street in Batavia just after noon on Tuesday.

They say the driver didn’t use their blinker. Police found pot, oxycodone and a loaded gun inside.

There was also a 10-month-old in the backseat.

Police tell us they were not properly secured in the child safety seat.

All three are facing charges including criminal possession of a weapon and child endangerment.