BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three first responder agencies in Erie and Cattaraugus counties are set to receive more than $600,000 in grants, Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23) announced Sunday.

The goal of these grants is to enhance the safety and effectiveness of first responders, while also improving their ability to respond to emergencies.

In Erie County, Clarence Fire District No. 1 will receive a grant of $233,497.14 and the Newstead Fire Company will receive $232,718.09. In Cattaraugus County, Randolph Regional EMS will receive $98,955.23.

“These grants will provide crucial resources for advanced equipment, essential training programs, and strengthening our first responders’ ability to respond effectively to emergencies,” Rep. Langworthy said. “We must support local first responders who stand ready to serve when we need them the most, especially in times of crisis.”