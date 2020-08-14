Three new businesses open in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) –While many businesses have been forced to close due to Covid-19, three new businesses have popped up in Clarence.. and all under one roof!

Chrusciki Bakery, Simply Pierogi Polish Kitchen and Sto Lat Bar have been open for a week now at Eastern Hills Mall.

The modern space has an open concept that lets you flow from one business to another!

“It’s like one big living room, it’s cozy and it is inviting,” said owner Ania Duchon. “You know it has a little bit of everything, sweetness, drinks lunch or dinner.”

Chrusciki Bakery is offering all your favorite sweet treats, from traditional baked goods and of course Polish baked goods!

You can also peak into the decorating rooms here you can custom order cookies , macaroons and cakes!

Then head out to the Simply Pierogi Polish Kitchen where you can build your own pierogi bowl!

And don’t forget to stop by the Sto Lat Bar for a refreshing and authentic Polish drink.

Unless seated, you’ll need to wear your mask. There’s also outdoor seating and reservations are recommended.

Duchon says she feels blessed to continue sharing her Polish pride with Western New York.

For hours or more information head here.