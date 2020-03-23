Three new COVID-19 cases in Niagara County, county total is now 12

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County has received three new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the county’s total up to 12.

One of the new positives is located in the Town of Lockport, one in the City of Lockport, and one in Niagara Falls.

It’s believed that all new cases were via community spread, a statement from the Niagara County Dept. of Health said Monday.

Additionally, 64 people in Niagara County are currently quarantined. Twelve are in isolation, and the county is waiting on four pending test results from last week. Twenty-nine people in the county have completed their quarantine.

Niagara County Public Health Commissioner Daniel Stapleton said that the health department will continue to reach out to those who came in direct, close contact with a positive case, they will no longer be doing full-scale community contract tracing.

“As every health and government officials has repeatedly said, act is if the virus is everywhere because it probably is,” said Stapleton. “A few months ago, we had a hepatitis outbreak at a local restaurant. Contact tracing – letting people know if you ate this restaurant at this date and time please get tested – made sense. It does not make sense in a pandemic and it’s taking time away from other critical functions.”