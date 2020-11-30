Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Niagara County, bringing total death count to 108

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people in Niagara County have died of COVID-19, according to an update from the county.

The deceased are a 59-year-old man, a 92-year-old woman, and an 85-year-old man, all of whom had underlying health conditions, the release states.

The county had 506 new COVID-19 cases reported from Wednesday to Sunday.

There are currently 953 active cases in the county, including 35 who are hospitalized.

So far, the county has had a total of 3,976 positive cases and 108 deaths.