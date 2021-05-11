Three officers were attacked, injured by inmate at Attica Correctional Facility last month

(WIVB) – Three officers were attacked and injured at Attica Correctional Facility last month.

According to a Tuesday press release, on April 20, two officers ordered an inmate to exit a cell to conduct a cell frisk when the inmate jumped up from his bed and ran to the back of the cell, attempting to flush an item down the toilet.

When the officers entered the cell, the inmate confronted them, striking one officer in the face. The officers began to struggle with the inmate after calling for backup. Two additional officers arrived and helped bring the inmate to the ground.

A search of the cell recovered a razor blade from the floor near the toilet.

Three officers were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The officer who was hit in the face sustained swelling and pain to his forehead and right side of his head. He was treated and released and did not return to duty.

The other two officers were treated for swelling and pain to their heads and foreheads. They were treated and released.

The 28-year-old inmate is serving a two- to five-year sentence after being convicted for robbery and criminal mischief in Bronx County in 2019.