Three-year-old black lab, Achilles, rescued safely from Letchworth gorge

CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A three-year-old dog was rescued from the gorge at Letchworth State Park after falling about 150 feet Sunday.

New York State Park Police say the three-year-old black lab, named Achilles, survived between 150 to 200 feet fall into the gorge around 5 p.m. The canine was taken to an emergency vet for a broken back leg and other small injuries, appearing otherwise healthy.

The Genesee High Angle Rope Rescue team worked to locate the three-year-old lab, as Sergeant Phil Nesbitt and Officer James Marzec repelled down the gorge wall to save Achilles.

