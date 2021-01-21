Throwback Buffalo: AFC Championship game Bills vs. Bengals

(WIVB)– This Sunday we’ll cheer on the Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, but do you remember the Bills’ first try for the AFC championship two years before their string of Super Bowls.

It was January 8, 1989, in Riverfront Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jacquie was in Cincy reporting for several days, she was reporting on game day with Bills fans in Cincinnati.

Unfortunately, the Bills lost that day in 1989 21 to 10, but they would go on to win four championships in a row starting two years later.

Watch in the video player above.