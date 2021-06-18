Throwback Buffalo: Jacquie Walker takes to the skies with the Air National Guard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Watching the Blue Angels soar over Western New York this week is bringing back memories for News 4 anchor Jacquie Walker of the time she took flight with the Air National Guard 33 years ago.

It wasn’t quite like the elite Blue Angels, but it was a thrill in an F-4 Phantom.

Watch her Throwback Buffalo report as it originally aired July 14, 1988 in the video player above.

The Phantom Warriors of what was then the 107th Fighter Group in Niagara Falls showed Jacquie we were meant to fly.