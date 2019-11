(WIVB)–While performing snow and ice operations, a Thruway snowplow was hit by a tractor-trailer on the 90 in Western New York Tuesday, according to the NYS Thruway Authority.

The Thruway Authority asks drivers to be alert when seeing plows on the Thruway, due to them traveling slower than the speed limit.

On their official Twitter, the authority added, “Slow down & use caution around them. #DontCrowdThePlow“