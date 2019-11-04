Thruway tolls could go up in 2021

(WIVB)– Financial experts suggest the Thruway will have no choice but to raise tolls, possibly as early as 2021.

There’s a moratorium on toll hikes on the Thruway and the new Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge in the Hudson Valley.

That expires at the end of next year.

Moody’s investor’s service suggests tolls would have to go up by 2022. That was first reported by the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

The authority hopes to refinance debt to save money, but the Thruway could need another $53 million by that point to cover its costs.