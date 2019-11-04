Live Now
News 4 at 5
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Thruway tolls could go up in 2021

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)– Financial experts suggest the Thruway will have no choice but to raise tolls, possibly as early as 2021.

There’s a moratorium on toll hikes on the Thruway and the new Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge in the Hudson Valley.

That expires at the end of next year.

Moody’s investor’s service suggests tolls would have to go up by 2022. That was first reported by the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

The authority hopes to refinance debt to save money, but the Thruway could need another $53 million by that point to cover its costs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss