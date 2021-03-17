Thunder of Niagara Air Show no-go for June 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Thunder of Niagara Air Show scheduled for June has been canceled.

In a Facebook post from the Airshow Director Lieutenant Colonel Ben Canetti, he says despite approval from New York State, the Air Force Reserve Command decided not to host the event.

Canetti said the Air Force Reserve Command determined it’s not in their best interest for the event to happen this year “during the current environment.”

The airshow was scheduled for June 19 through June 20.

The airshow director apologized and does not know when the show will happen in the future.

View the full statement below: