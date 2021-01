ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– According to the Buffalo Bills ticket office, tickets for the Buffalo Bills playoff game are sold out.

We’re told the tickets sold out at 1:50 p.m.

If New York State allows fans for divisional round games, fans who are going to the wild card game will not be eligible to purchase tickets for the next one.

For information about ticketing and COVID-19 testing requirements, click here.