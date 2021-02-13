Tickets for virtual film screening go on sale to benefit WNY filmmaker and opera house

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– If you love Buffalo, the Sabres or probably both, a movie screening virtually right now is for you.

A local filmmaker and a Chautauqua county opera house have come together to put “The Fan Connection” online for people to see.

The Fan Connection is a documentary about diehard Sabres fans who all have a meaningful connection to the team.

After premiering at the Buffalo International Film Festival where it won the audience award in 2019 the pandemic halted the film’s momentum.

It was supposed to run on-screen at the 1891 Fredonia Opera House.

But since that can’t happen, the opera house and film Director Mary Wall worked together to offer the movie online through a website called Show&Tell. This will benefit both of them.

A virtual Q&A will be held on opening night with Wall and Producer Eric Wojtanik on February 12 at 8:45 p.m.

“We had to get creative. Our whole plan was built on in-person theatrical screenings, so we started looking at education screenings, and then when Show & Tell became available, and it was affordable for an indie movie like ours to do that, we were able to start reaching out,” Wall said.

Executive Director of the 1891 Opera House Rick Davis told us, “The last event that we had was March 14th 2020. We’ve not had a single event at the Opera House since then, so that means no earned revenue coming in.”

Rick Davis of the 1891 Opera House credits membership and PPP loans for surviving so far.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased by clicking here.

You can watch the movie anytime through February 25.