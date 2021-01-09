Tickets go on sale for next weekend’s Bills game starting tomorrow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Bills announced Saturday evening that tickets for next weekend’s divisional-round game will go on sale both January 10 and 11.

Tickets will be available for purchase to season ticket holders by seniority and tickets will be sold exclusively online. Tickets are not available to the general public.

According to the Bills website, those eligible to purchase tickets will receive an email with a designated date and time to make a purchase.

The question of fans returning to Bills Stadium for next weekend’s game hinges on a decision to be made by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

If Governor Cuomo does not allow fans back to Bills Stadium, those who purchased tickets will have money paid applied as an account credit. They can also request a refund.

“Tickets will be limited to one pod per season-ticket account. Fans can purchase one pod of two seats or one pod of four seats. The number of seats included in a pod cannot be changed.” Buffalo Bills

Fans who attend are required to get a COVID-19 test at Bills Stadium within 72 hours before the game.

