Tim Hortons offers “donut disguise box” for Mother’s Day

(WIVB) – Tim Hortons knows moms love sweets just as much as their kids do.

So this Mother’s Day, Tim Hortons is introducing the donut disguise box, so mom can enjoy all the sweet treats she loves all by herself.

It looks like a book. But inside, it reveals a six-pack of mom’s favorite Tim Hortons donuts.

Available in two book titles, Glazed Expectations and 20,000 Timbits Under The Sea, Tim Hortons donut disguise box ensures kids will steer clear of mom’s sweet treats.

The disguise box will be available this weekend at Tim Horton stores across Buffalo.