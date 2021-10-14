Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie campaign raises more than $135K for ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The numbers are in from the Tim Horton’s annual Smile Cookie campaign, which helped raise money for ECMC.

ECMC says more than $135,000 was raised this year.

For the four years the campaign has run, more than half a million dollars has been raised for the hospital.

Funds from this year will go to ECMC’s frontline care services.

