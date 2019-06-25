Tim Hortons unveils donuts with popping candy for Independence and Canada Day

Tim Hortons will be celebrating Independence Day and Canada with the new Fireworks Donut.

The donut comes complete with national colors frosting and a bit of a pop to it. Tim Hortons says the donuts will include popping candy on top.

The Independence Day Fireworks Donut is topped with vanilla fondant, red and white popping candy, and blue and white sprinkles.

As for the Canada Day donut, it’s topped with vanilla fondant, red and white popping candy, and red and white sprinkles.

Starting June 26, the patriotic donuts will be available at participating locations for a limited time only.