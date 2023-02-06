BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, the SPCA Serving Erie County brought in Tinker Bell.

She’s a four-year-old mixed-breed dog who’s up for adoption. Despite her size, the SPCA’s Sarah McEvoy says Tinker Bell is “a lap dog.”

“She is overall, perfect,” McEvoy tells us about Tinker Bell. She’s expected to be good with kids.

Learn more about how she can become part of your family by watching the video above and clicking/tapping here.