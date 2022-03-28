BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo audiences can be the first to see the national debut of the touring production of To Kill A Mockingbird starring actor Richard Thomas.

The tour kicked off Sunday at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

Mockingbird isn’t the first show to open its tour in Buffalo and it probably wont be the last.

Producers of the show said they had several reasons for choosing Buffalo as their starting point.

For tour producer Orin Wolf, kicking off in the Queen City means smart, engaged audiences every single night.

“There’s a vibrant, energetic, enthusiastic audience that awaits you when you come into this city. And that’s very helpful for a tour at any point in its life, it’s specially helpful when youre launching a tour because you learn from your audience,” Wolf said.

But before the show is put in front of an audience, the cast and crew arrive in town weeks in advance.

He said the convenience of the downtown area and the talented staff at Shea’s draw Broadway to the 716.

The New York State theater production tax credit is also a perk. It allows Broadway shows to start tours in upstate New York and receive a credit for the money spent in the communities.

But most of all, as Shea’s presenting Broadway partner Albert Nocciolino said, Buffalo is a theater town.

“Buffalo has become one of the best one week theater markets in America. We have one of the biggest subscription or season ticket bases,” said Nocciolino. “That means when they come to Buffalo they’re gonna have the seats filled and a great audience.”

“Everyone that’s involved in our industry that’s involved in touring understands the value that Buffalo brings,” Wolf said.

Both said Sunday’s kickoff performances only reinforced what everyone already knew about the Buffalo theater community.

“Quite sincerely and honestly, I have never heard an audience hoot, holler, stand, scream, clap, yell at the end of a show it was just unbelievable,” Nocciolino said.

“It was a reminder of how funny the work is and how much joy it brings,” said Wolf.

This is the third tour to kick off in Buffalo this season alone. Frozen and Tootsie started here in the fall.

Mockingbird runs at Shea’s through Saturday, April 2.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.