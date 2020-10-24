Tonawanda Community holds fundraiser for Chelsea Ellis

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A young woman critically injured after being hit by a police car is getting help from the community.



Chelsea Ellis was left quadriplegic after the crash on April 15. To help fight her rising medical bills, Xtra Dime Back in Tonawanda held a fundraiser Saturday.



People were asked to donate empty cans to raise money. There were also several raffles taking place in the parking lot.



Chelsea’s family and friends say the support from the community has been immeasurable.



“Through all the years I’ve lived in Western New York, I’ve heard about how thoughtful and how the community comes together at times like this and now see it firsthand and we’re just so fortunate the people step forward,” said Chelsea’s father Patrick Ellis.



Chelsea has spent the last few months recovering at a specialty hospital in Colorado.

She arrived back home Thursday.

