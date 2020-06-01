Tonawanda community shows support for police officers

Breaking News
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New Yorkers are showing support for the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

Four signs reading “Thank you City of Tonawanda Police” were placed on the lawn of the headquarters on Niagara Street.

It’s a show of support for officers involved in the shooting on Morgan Street last week, where a man shot police detective David Ljiljanich several times.

The detective survived and is still recovering. The other victim died at ECMC last week.
The suspect Matthew Gerwitz is charged with attempted murder.

