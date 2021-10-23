Tonawanda High School grad and airman honored at annual TNT football game

(WIVB) — It’s a classic rivalry in the Tonawandas.

The Tonawanda Warriors faced off against the North Tonawanda Lumberjacks in the TNT game.

Before kickoff, Airman Christopher Gallivan was recognized in the middle of the field. He graduated from Tonawanda High School in 2018. Gallivan says this rivalry game is very important to him.

“I love coming up and watching this game, my brothers are playing, it’s such an emotional game, everyone works hard on that football team, I know that for sure,” Gallivan said.

The North Tonawanda lumberjacks ended up winning the big game 42 to 16.