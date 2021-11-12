Tonawanda, Kenmore delay winter parking bans

A plow truck driver plows snow on the New York State Thruway during a winter storm in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – With no significant snow in the forecast for the Northtowns, the Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore have delayed their street parking bans until December.

The parking bans are now pushed back until 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. When in place, the bans prohibit street parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. so snowplows can clear the streets.

“In the unlikely event of a significant snowfall, please use common sense and remove your car from the street so that our Town Highway plows can clear the snow,” Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said in a release.

The parking bans are scheduled annually from Nov. 15 to March 15.

Snow is expected this weekend in some regions south of the city, but the Northtowns appear clear.