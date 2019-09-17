Tonawanda man and woman damage store after clerk refuses to let woman buy beer

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Tonawanda man and woman were arrested Sunday afternoon for damaging displays and merchandise at a store after the store clerk refused to sell the woman beer.

City of Tonawanda police say the clerk refused to let 39-year-old Jenifer Sparcino purchase beer from the Gulf Mart store on Delaware Street because she had no ID.

After becoming upset with the clerk, Sparcino said she would return with her husband to kill them.

Officials tell News 4 a short time later 39-year-old Duran Lynch entered the store, threatened the clerk, knocked over everything on the counter, and took the lottery machine and smashed it to the ground.

He then swung a fan around in an attempt to strike the clerk.

Before leaving the scene with Sparcino, Lynch knocked everything off the shelves behind the counter.

The clerk was able to to get a license plate number, which led officers to a home on Wall Street in the City of Tonawanda, but they were unsuccessful locating the pair.

According to police, both Sparcino and Lynch came into the police station on Monday and told officers, “we heard you were looking for us.” They were both placed under arrest.

Lynch is charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree attempted assault, fifth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal tampering, third-degree menacing, and second-degree harassment.

Sparcino is charged with fifth-degree conspiracy.

She was released on an appearance ticket, and Lynch’s bail is set at $5,000.