Tonawanda Man Helps Save Lives One Recycled Bottle at A Time

A young man from Tonawanda is giving back to his community one recycled bottle at a time.

Zac Campas, who is autistic, has been collecting bottle and cans for almost a year.

Campas said this originally started out as a way to make a few dollars, but quickly turned into a way to give back instead.

“It makes me feel good that I can help others when they need it, Campas said.

In a year he said he’s raised hundreds of dollars to go toawrds Oishei Children’s Hospital.

He calls his effort “Recycle to Save Lives.” He said it’s the least he can do after the staff there helped save his life when he was born premature.

“Because they saved my life and I’m thankful they did because now I can give back to save other lives,” Campas said.

Zac said he collects most of the bottles from family, friends and coworkers. He says he doesn’t have any plans to stop anytime soon.