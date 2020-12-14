Tonawanda man runs lake to lake for charitable cause

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Tonawanda runner had his heart and his legs set on Lake Ontario.

Vic Talarico took off from Gallagher Pier on Lake Erie Sunday morning with a goal of running from lake-to-lake.

With the cancellation of most races this year, Talarico took it upon himself to design his own run benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 50-mile run from lakeshore to lakeshore is almost twice the length of a marathon.



“A lot of it actually is mental when you’re looking at an ultra marathon. Just keep moving forward, keep pressing, you hit a series of walls. You have to keep breaking through those. I think the people who have supported me and the cause itself is a reason why I want to keep pushing forward. It gives me that goal to reach,” Talarico said.

Talarico completed the run, which came to an end in the Town of Porter, and surpassed his $1,500 dollar fundraising goal.

LATEST: