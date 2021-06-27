Tonawanda restaurant owner blames employee shortage on federal financial assistance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local restaurants continue to be plagued by the pandemic’s effects. Many say they simply cannot find enough workers.

That includes Athena’s on Young Street in Tonawanda.

Athena’s recently had to cut hours because of a staffing shortage.

Last March, Athena’s had 65 employees. When the state allowed restaurants to reopen at limited capacity — their staff was just half that.

Athena’s owner blames this on the government giving out too much financial assistance.

“They already helped the people. They helped us and we appreciate it. But now it is time to go back to work. It’s like everybody is looking for help. Restaurants, produce people, U.S. foods, every company — consturction. And nobody wants to works because they make more money by sitting around,” said Owner Paul Kouvoutsakis.

Athena’s owner added that he is so thankful for his loyal customers for their continued support all throughout the pandemic.