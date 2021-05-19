Tonawanda students enjoy a hands-on auto show

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the Town of Tonawanda, students checked some classic cars at a special show outside a school Wednesday.

Students and staff outside the Stanley G. Falk school were on hand for the school’s auto show that they hope to make an annual event.

There was also a chalk art competition. But school workers also wanted to be sure students, including special needs students, had other hands-on opportunities.

Special Education Teacher Pamela Widget said, “Kids were encouraged to climb on, ask questions touch. We made sure the participants today knew our kids would be over-eager and ask a lot of detailed questions. All of them showed up ready to go.”

“Buffalo Motorama” and “Renegades of Western New York” provided the 25 vehicles for Wednesday’s event.