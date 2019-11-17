Tony Foundation gives grant to Lockport skate park

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lockport is one step closer to building a concrete skate park, thanks to a legendary skateboarder. Local officials gathered today to announce a grant award from the Tony Hawk Foundation for the city’s Railyard Skate Park Project.

Over the past year the community has been working to turn the wooden skate park to a permanent concrete skate park.



The Tony Hawk Foundation partnered with the Ralph C. Wilson Junior foundation to create the “Built to play” skatepark grant program.

Those two foundations combined to make a 300 thousand dollar grant. Lockport isn’t the only local community being benefit by the Tony Hawk foundation.

Official’s announced another 300-thousand dollars are going to build a skate park in Ellicottville.