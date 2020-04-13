Tops adding safety measures including masks, plexiglass amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

(WIVB) Tops Friendly Markets is rolling out additional safety measures in its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will provide American made cloth face masks to all associates.

The company says some of the masks were made in Buffalo where Tops is headquartered.

“There is nothing more important to Tops than the health and safety of our associates, customers, vendors, and their respective families,” said chairman and CEO for Tops Friendly Markets, Frank Curci.

Tops is also 90% complete with the installation of Plexiglas on both sides of its registers as of Monday.

The company will have installed nearly 1,000 Plexiglas safety shields by close of business on Wednesday, April 15. Additional safety measures include providing gloves for t associates, hand sanitizer, wipes for associates and customers, and a newly instituted Comfort Zone areas at the which provides more social distancing between customers and Tops associate.