Toronto woman admits to smuggling two people into U.S. illegally

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: Mary Ann Langridge admitted to attempting to transport two illegal aliens into the United States for private financial gain.

The U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says Langridge met Lopez-Gonsalez and Jiminez-De La Rosa at the boat dock in Lewiston and attempted to take the two to the Seneca Niagara Casino.

Langridge participated in the smuggling in exchange for $500 U.S. currency.

Officials say Rosa Guadelupe Lopez-Gonsalez and Leonardo Jiminez-De La Rosa are facing immigration proceedings.

Langridge is scheduled for sentencing on December 12.

ORIGINAL: A Toronto woman has been arrested after she smuggled two people illegally into Lewiston on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

63-year-old Mary Ann Langridge is charged by criminal complaint with aiding and assisting in alien smuggling, which carries a minimum of three years in prison, maximum of ten years, and a $250,000 fine.

According to the complaint, a Border Patrol agent began surveillance of the Lewiston Landing area after the report of a suspicious vehicle, which was found to be unoccupied.

The agent then observed Langridge standing on the upper terrace area of Lewiston Landing waving toward a vessel with occupants on board on the Niagara River.

Agents approached the dock area as the vessel got closer when the occupants aboard noticed them and pushed back onto the river and began to travel away from Lewiston Landing.

Eventually, the occupants returned and stepped off the vessel onto the dock.

An agent approached Langridge and two others, identified as Rosa Guadelupe Lopez-Gomez and Leonardo Jimenez-De La Rosa. Lopez-Gomez and Jiminez-De La Rosa claimed to be citizens of Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Langridge was then placed under arrest. She appeared in court on Thursday and is being held pending a detention hearing on Friday.