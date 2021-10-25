TOT Police: Screenshot of “threatening message” circulating on social media didn’t come from Ken-Ton District or WNY

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials with the Ken-Ton School District say they immediately began working with Town of Tonawanda Police Monday night after learning that a screenshot with a threatening message was circulating around social media.

According to the the Ken-Ton School District website, police have confirmed that the message didn’t originate in the district or Western New York and didn’t pertain to any students in the area.

Town of Tonawanda Police gave the following statement Monday night:

“A Snapchat message containing a non-specific school threat has been circulating through numerous districts locally and in other states. This threat has been investigated and found to not be credible.”

The police department will conduct increase patrols around all of the district’s schools out of an abundance of caution, the notice on the district’s Facebook page adds.

“We take any such reports extremely seriously and will always work in close partnership with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff which will always be our highest priority,” it states.