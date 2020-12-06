Totally Buffalo and Catholic Health team up for holiday clothes and toy drive

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A number of local groups are coming together to make sure no child feels left out on Christmas.

“Totally Buffalo’s Hope for the Holidays” and Catholic Health spent yesterday packing up donated toys and clothes.

It’s for the annual ‘Make a Case for Kids’ campaign.

Typically, Catholic Health would do just a clothes drive for Christmas.

But this year, they decided to work with Totally Buffalo, to make sure kids would also get a toy under the tree.

“It means a lot. Because of this pandemic, our families are struggling. An opportunity to do this is overwhelming for me” Sister Nora Sweeney, Catholic Health

“We have had so many people get involved, with the Totally Buffalo portion with the toys, but also with the clinic. People are just coming all over, I think if I would have had 100 more kids, we would have been able to fill that too.” Anne Marie Dimino-Hepfer, Totally Buffalo’s ‘Hope for the Holidays’

Totally Buffalo is expecting to help more than 150 Niagara County kids.

We’re told leftover toys will be donated to the Response for Love Center.