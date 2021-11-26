Totally Buffalo Cares toy drive kicks off, running through Dec. 5

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the season of giving, and News 4 is teaming up with Totally Buffalo Cares to give back to kids in need.

We all know the feeling of waking up on Christmas morning as a kid and Totally Buffalo Cares is making sure all Western New York children know the joy of seeing presents under a tree.

This is the third year the organization is collecting items for kids in need. This holiday season they’re helping families with the neighborhood health center in Niagara Falls and the Response to Love Center in Buffalo. From now until December 5, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Totally Buffalo store in Amherst and Hamburg.

Mary Friona-Celani said these are all going to local kids who wouldn’t normally get any Christmas gifts.

“We start going through the toys and we put them in age-appropriate order and then we deliver them to those in need which is just such a rewarding, amazing thing. These parents, they go through and get to pick out the toys they think that they think they want, that their children would like and for them to be able to do that, it really means a lot to them,” Friona-Celani told News 4.

News 4 will be live throughout the day collecting toys, in the morning we’ll be at Totally Buffalo’s Hamburg location. In the evening we’ll be at the Amherst location.

If you can’t make it out, the organization has an amazon wish list people can order from, which sends the toys directly to their stores. For more information, click here.