Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest will feature 75 local vendors at Riverworks this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beating the winter blues won’t be so hard this weekend with the Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest at Riverworks.

75 local vendors will be there selling homemade items and gifts.

Winterfest coordinator Mariah Ceppaglia said shops like Totally Buffalo, Nickel City, and Pearl and Stone will be there and many of them have items specifically for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s always good to support local business because you have people in your community that are making these things to sell then you get to support their businesses,” Ceppaglia said.

There will be Buffalo apparel, candles, jewelry, all making great gifts for the upcoming holidays.

There will also be food and drink from Riverworks and other local vendors.

“It’s a great place to take your family if you want something to do this weekend, it’s a great place to go, it’s definitely high energy, fun to just be there shopping with everybody, you can grab food.”

It’s a family friendly event and on Saturday there will be ice skating with Elsa and Anna and an appearance by Spider-Man.

It’s free to get in, but people can enter to win door prizes and all the money raised will go to charity.

The festival is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.