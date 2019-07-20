Tourists in Niagara County visiting the Cataract City despite the heat

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Despite the excessive heat warning in Niagara County, tourists from around the world were in the cataract city today going to popular destinations.

Even with the heat, there were still hundreds of people who made their way to the Falls today finding different ways to cool off.

Some people we spoke with are actually visiting Western New York specifically to get out of the hot places they live in, so naturally, they went looking for cooler things to do in the City.

Pat Proctor is the Niagara Falls Tourism Advisory Board Vice-chair. He says he doesn’t expect this heat to cause a decline in visitors since most people already had their vacations booked.

He says that we could even expect to see this weather be a positive for Niagara Falls and generate more revenue for the city.

“This is the time of year when the southerners come here and the people from California and Arizona so they’re used to this kind of heat or they say it feels better like someone turned the AC on for them so it is what it is I’m sure people are going to be out no matter what but they’re on vacation that’s how I look at it,” Proctor said.

The one downside from this extreme heat according to Proctor is those who are from Western New York are less likely to go out and sightsee, staying indoors instead.