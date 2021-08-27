Town Ballroom requiring negative COVID-19 test, unless fully vaccinated to attend shows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Town Ballroom will reopen on September 10 and if you want to get in, there are new COVID-19 safety requirements you should know about.

The Main Street concert venue has its eyes on the Delta variant and is requiring those that aren’t fully vaccinated to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend their concerts and events. They say the policy is in place “due to the rapid escalation of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.”

Attendees and ticket holders will have to provide proof they’ve been fully vaccinated through the Excelsior Pass or physical vaccination card. Out-of-state and Canadian vaccination cards will also be accepted.

Those who are unvaccinated need to show proof of their negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry. Only lab-administered COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests will be accepted, home rapid tests will not be accepted.

Children under 12-years-old will not be allowed in.

Attendees who don’t meet the requirements will be denied entry.

Town Ballroom says they’ll provide refunds to those who have tickets and don’t want to follow the guidance. Refunds are available from Friday until September 10 at the point of purchase.

In a Facebook post, officials say they’re excited to get back to business and keep entertainment alive during the pandemic.