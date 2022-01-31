Town of Amherst leaders crack down on snow-covered sidewalks

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Amherst is pushing back on businesses that have not cleared their sidewalks of snow and ice. So far this winter, they have issued 220 citations, and have 53 more backlogged. They are expecting to issue more as the winter progresses.

While it might seem like the town is responsible for snow removal, Supervisor Brian Kulpa says there are only a few places that qualify for that. Most of them are along Maple Road and Sheridan Drive, and business owners have to pay tax on that.

Amherst town code states that property owners must clear their own sidewalks, and will be liable for any injury or damage. The town says they are following up on any complaints.

“The town begins the process by going out there and telling the business that they need to clear their sidewalk. Then issues a citation, that citation becomes a fine, and at some point, it ends up in court,” said Kulpa.

To report a formal citation to the Town of Amherst, click here.