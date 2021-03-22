Town of Amherst looking for food trucks, vendors for outdoor events starting in June

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Amherst is planning on having vendor markets and food truck rodeos in town parks this summer.

There will be five monthly markets held at Bassett Park and other parks from June to September.

The town will also host several monthly food truck rodeos in parking lots. Some seating for the events will be provided by the Town Parks Division.

The Town is currently curating a list of interested food truck operators to participate in the events.

They’re also looking for vendor applications now- and the cost of vendor permits will be reduced in an effort to get more small businesses out in the community for socially-distanced shopping experiences.

“As we begin to shift into recovery mode, it is important to continue to support local businesses in a safe and practical way,” said Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa. “By using our public parks to host

markets and rodeos in a safe and organized manner, we are rising to meet the ongoing challenges of the present, and plan for ways we can continue to meet the needs of residents and businesses in the

future.”

Interested parties should contact Town of Amherst Resource Coordinator, Elizabeth Dagostino, via email at edagostino@amherst.ny.us.