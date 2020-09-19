Town of Amherst to extend outdoor dining permits for restaurants

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Temporary outdoor dinning will likely continue in the Town of Amherst. Town officials announced Saturday that it will extend outdoor dining permits for restaurants as well as a new option to help businesses as it gets colder.

The town of Amherst will give restaurants the opportunity to apply to use temporary tents or other temporary structures to help keep people warm when they dine outside.

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the outdoor dining permits, which began on June 8th, have been a huge help for restaurants that have been affected by the limited capacity requirements during the pandemic.

David Schutte, who owns Britesmith Brewing Company, says he’ll be one of the businesses in Amherst that will be extending its outdoor dining permit.

Schutte says he was worried customers would stop dining at the restaurant if they did not offer an outdoor section.

“A lot of people have said you know what if I have to go indoors? I might just continue take out only until you open up again next spring,” he said. “There are still several people that are really enjoying inside as well, it’s not just outdoor dining but the ability to have outdoor dining throughout the winter could be huge for us and create a little bit of a buzz as well for the restaurant.”

The proposal will need to be approved by the town board. Kulpa expects that will happen on Monday. Each permit will then be individually reviewed by the town’s building department.

Restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits here.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.