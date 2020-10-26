Town of Tonawanda employee fired after sending emergency COVID alert

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The woman who sent an emergency notification about coronavirus has been let go from her job.

The Town of Tonawanda unanimously approved a resolution to remove Rachelle May from her post.

Sources tell News 4, May sent out the alert on September 11, which was supposed to be a test.



It reminded people of the steps needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The town did not say why May was let go.

