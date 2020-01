(WIVB)–Sunday’s weather didn’t keep runners away from the Penguin Run 5k and Fun Run in the Town of Tonawanda.



Racers started at the Classics’ Five’s Banquet Hall. Money raised from the race will go to Cradle Beac’s Programs.



The organization helps more than 12-hundred kids with disabilities and those who’s families struggle financially. This was the 25th year for the run.