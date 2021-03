(WIVB) — Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Town of Tonawanda Police Captain Christine Milosich who died after a battle with cancer.

Christine Milosich was given a police escort before being laid to rest today at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The Town of Tonawanda’s Police Chief says Captain Milosich’s personality, work ethic, sense of humor and zest for life will be missed.

He added that it was an honor to serve alongside her.