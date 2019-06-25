Town of Tonawanda Police conducting dog census in July

The Town of Tonawanda Police will be conducting a dog census throughout the town and Village of Kenmore starting July 8.

All dogs identified during the census will be checked for a valid Town of Tonawanda, Village of Kenmore, dog license, according to police.

Residents found harboring an unlicensed dog will be given 15 days to acquire a license.

Local law requires dogs 4 months and older to have a current Town of Tonawanda, Village of Kenmore dog license.

A current rabies certificate is required to purchase a dog license.

Residents can acquire a dog license at:

The Town Clerk’s Office

2919 Delaware Avenue, Room 14

Kenmore, New York 14217.

For further information call 877-8800, x-1562.