Town of Tonawanda Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Thalia Burgett was last seen on Saturday at 9 p.m. in her Town of Tonawanda home.

Burgett left the house sometime overnight. It is not known what she was wearing at the time, according to police.

She has long, dark brown hair, pierced nose and ears, and prescription glasses.

Anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts is asked to call TTPD at 716-879-6613 or their confidential tipline at 716-879-6606.