Town of Tonawanda Supervisor completes isolation for coronavirus

(WIVB)- Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger announced Sunday that he has completed home coronavirus isolation.

“It was a marathon that I could not have finished if it wasn’t for all the love/support/prayers of literally thousands,” Emminger said in a Facebook post.

After a 14 day quarantine, Emminger said he left his isolation room at 8 a.m. Sunday morning and says it was by far the most physically and mentally challenging event in his life.

“I spent many days just praying to make it through the next 5-6 hours…and I was able to fight this from home thank God. My thoughts and prayers from this moment forward go out to all those suffering from COVID. PLEASE pray with me for them and their families.”

The town supervisor announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14 and spoke with News 4 about his experience fighting the virus.

Emminger says he still has to stay in quarantine for another week and advises the public to continue to social distance and wear masks in public.