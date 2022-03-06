TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore have dropped their overnight winter parking bans effective immediately.

The Town Board decided with warmer weather expected in the coming weeks, lifting the ban was the right move.

If the weather shifts and there’s significant snowfall, TOT Supervisor Joe Emminger asked residents to “use common sense and remove their vehicles from the street so our highway plows can get down the roads.”